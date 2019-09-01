Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,462,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,340,000 after acquiring an additional 220,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,161,000 after buying an additional 212,479 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 854,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,133,000 after buying an additional 197,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after buying an additional 187,347 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $225.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,047. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.