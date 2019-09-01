AidCoin (AID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $503,422.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $503,422.00 and approximately $16,798.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00221560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.01346196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021063 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.