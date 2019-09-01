Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82,414 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSE:A traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $82.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

