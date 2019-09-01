Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) will announce sales of $329.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.00 million. Aegion reported sales of $339.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aegion will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aegion.

Get Aegion alerts:

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.22 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. Aegion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

AEGN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. 58,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,597. The firm has a market cap of $615.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19. Aegion has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,616,000 after acquiring an additional 688,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 17.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,430,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 212,591 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aegion during the second quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aegion by 13.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 79,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegion (AEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.