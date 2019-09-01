Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Position Trimmed by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adient worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Adient by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

ADNT traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 526,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. Adient PLC has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 3.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 price target on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Adient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

