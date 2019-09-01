Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,846,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the previous session’s volume of 450,630 shares.The stock last traded at $6.31 and had previously closed at $6.30.

ADMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.97%. On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

