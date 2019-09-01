Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,953,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,071,000 after purchasing an additional 101,220 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,313 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,453,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,082,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,505,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,004,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.17. 2,031,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,038. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

