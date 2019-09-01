Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including ZBG, CoinPlace, YoBit and Sistemkoin. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $52,532.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00038747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.99 or 0.04847088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Indodax, ZBG, BitForex, DDEX, CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Hotbit, CoinBene, Kyber Network, CoinPlace and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

