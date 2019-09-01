Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.89 ($37.08).

ARL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €33.30 ($38.72) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of ARL stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) on Friday, reaching €25.82 ($30.02). 201,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a one year high of €37.18 ($43.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.83.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

