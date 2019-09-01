$9.52 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) to announce sales of $9.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.75 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $36.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $37.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.03 billion to $39.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,295,000 after buying an additional 183,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $1,585,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 198,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,938,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $235.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

