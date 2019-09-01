$81.58 Billion in Sales Expected for BP plc (NYSE:BP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BP plc (NYSE:BP) to report $81.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.29 billion and the lowest is $77.87 billion. BP reported sales of $80.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BP will report full year sales of $293.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.53 billion to $315.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $337.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $281.38 billion to $433.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BP.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its position in BP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 25,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in BP by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 71.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP remained flat at $$36.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,743,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. BP has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $47.16.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP (BP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.