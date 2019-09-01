$70.20 Million in Sales Expected for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) will announce $70.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $70.40 million. Re/Max posted sales of $54.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full-year sales of $283.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $289.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $291.63 million, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $298.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Re/Max.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Re/Max had a return on equity of 73.12% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Re/Max’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point lowered Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other Re/Max news, Director Gail A. Liniger acquired 45,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,038.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,038.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Liniger acquired 140,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,470,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,877. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 446,380 shares of company stock worth $13,990,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 2.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 50,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 363.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

RMAX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $25.67. 73,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,108. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $456.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Featured Article: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Re/Max (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.