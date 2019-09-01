$57.74 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report $57.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.65 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $57.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $232.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.88 million to $238.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $240.26 million, with estimates ranging from $237.33 million to $243.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,995. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $8,309,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

