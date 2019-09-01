$57.74 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report $57.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.65 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $57.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $232.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.88 million to $238.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $240.26 million, with estimates ranging from $237.33 million to $243.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,995. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $8,309,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.