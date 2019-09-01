50,700 Shares in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.05% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $10,811,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 283.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 545,721 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $7,735,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 19.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 384,630 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 33.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,276 shares in the company, valued at $625,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELY shares. Stephens raised Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.76. 1,077,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,151. Callaway Golf Co has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $446.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

