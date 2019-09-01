$440,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post $440,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $800,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $6.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $7.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

VXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Vaxart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 203,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,671. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.