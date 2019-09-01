$234.86 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will report $234.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.02 million and the lowest is $225.67 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $221.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $918.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $950.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $984.13 million, with estimates ranging from $898.75 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

OHI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,743. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In other news, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 194,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

