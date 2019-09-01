21,542 Shares in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Vectrus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 348.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 12.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

VEC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,126. The firm has a market cap of $464.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Vectrus Inc has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

