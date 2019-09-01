$209.45 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report $209.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.00 million and the lowest is $207.90 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $224.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $900.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.00 million to $904.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $927.35 million, with estimates ranging from $922.70 million to $932.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTCT. BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. 371,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,482. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $66,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,963.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $134,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,101.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

