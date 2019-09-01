$163.96 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce sales of $163.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.09 million to $165.79 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $158.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $649.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $642.46 million to $656.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $695.85 million, with estimates ranging from $676.69 million to $715.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of SHEN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 52,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 622.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 633.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.