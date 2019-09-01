1,271 Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after buying an additional 500,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 58.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after buying an additional 386,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 206.2% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.93. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $225.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.82.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.