11,000 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 680.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $22,323,129.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,500. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Compass Point started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. 1,470,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,646. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

