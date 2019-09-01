$1.87 EPS Expected for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.79. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,049,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after buying an additional 1,663,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1,143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after buying an additional 1,404,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,674,000 after buying an additional 727,114 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,844,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,786,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,207,000 after buying an additional 660,020 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

