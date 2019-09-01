$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First American Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. First American Financial posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First American Financial.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 330.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1,170.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.45. 638,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $59.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

