$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Evergy posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $296,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 325.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Evergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $38,000.

NASDAQ:EVRG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 1,723,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.