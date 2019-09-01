-$1.17 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the highest is ($0.77). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. 152,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,684. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $734,983.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,847.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $1,654,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AnaptysBio by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.