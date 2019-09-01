$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $7.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,676 shares of company stock worth $3,295,272. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.64. The stock had a trading volume of 657,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,220. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.96. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $158.29 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

