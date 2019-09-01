$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.11. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 167.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 45.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 21.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CIB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. 110,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

