$0.48 EPS Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.51. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

CTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CTB traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 242,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.66. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.