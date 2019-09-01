$0.41 EPS Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Ladder Capital’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 695,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 62.27 and a current ratio of 62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.97. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

