-$0.41 EPS Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). EXACT Sciences reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 95.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.22. The stock had a trading volume of 878,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

