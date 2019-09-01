-$0.38 EPS Expected for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.39). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 77.78%.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 128,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,958. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.