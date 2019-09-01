$0.27 EPS Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other news, Director Dean E. Carter sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $165,333.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,088,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,217,680.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,873,645. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSOD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. 232,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.