$0.27 EPS Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other news, Director Dean E. Carter sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $165,333.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,088,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,217,680.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,873,645. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSOD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. 232,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

