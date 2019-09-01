$0.23 EPS Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for THL Credit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. THL Credit posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow THL Credit.

Get THL Credit alerts:

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCRD. ValuEngine lowered THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. National Securities reduced their target price on THL Credit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. THL Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

TCRD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. THL Credit has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 78.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in THL Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in THL Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in THL Credit by 7.4% in the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 170,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in THL Credit by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 961,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in THL Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THL Credit (TCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.