-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Pacific Ethanol reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.12 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.

PEIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other news, CEO Neil M. Koehler bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,985 shares in the company, valued at $531,801.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 677,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 615,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 97,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEIX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 535,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Pacific Ethanol has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

