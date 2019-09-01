-$0.05 EPS Expected for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Snap reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Goldman Sachs Group raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nomura raised their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Snap from $12.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Snap stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 10,506,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,735,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.10. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,631 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $95,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,780,306 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $50,073,311.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,958,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,952,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,776,963 shares of company stock worth $90,753,362.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after buying an additional 6,320,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $63,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 837.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $36,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

