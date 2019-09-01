-$0.05 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock remained flat at $$6.42 on Friday. 9,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,749. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

