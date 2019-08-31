Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zuora has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $168,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,008 shares of company stock worth $489,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zuora by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zuora by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Zuora by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

