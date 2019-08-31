Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,759,000 after acquiring an additional 795,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,239,000 after acquiring an additional 882,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,801,000 after acquiring an additional 785,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,905,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,539,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,996,000 after acquiring an additional 513,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $260,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,788.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,246 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

