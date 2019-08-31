ZeusCrowdfunding Market Cap Hits $209,603.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded 93.1% lower against the US dollar. ZeusCrowdfunding has a total market cap of $209,603.00 and $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus . ZeusCrowdfunding’s official website is zeusnetwork.io

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Trading

ZeusCrowdfunding can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

