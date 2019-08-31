Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $234,683.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,235,979 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

