Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1,708.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00222942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01343290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00091681 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

