ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZEAL. TheStreet cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of ZEAL traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $19.19. 4,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207. The company has a market capitalization of $590.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $23.55.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

