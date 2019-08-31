ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

ZEAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of ZEAL stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $19.19. 4,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Equities analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

