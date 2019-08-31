ZCore (ZCR) Reaches Market Cap of $312,921.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. ZCore has a market capitalization of $312,921.00 and approximately $1,033.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZCore has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $24.43 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 4,699,574 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.