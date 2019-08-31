ZB (ZB) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. ZB has a total market capitalization of $151.84 million and $15.81 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. Over the last week, ZB has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00224162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.01345878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00091750 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021318 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.