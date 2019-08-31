Zacks: Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Safeguard Scientifics an industry rank of 109 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

SFE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 84,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,405. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $249.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $2.60. On average, research analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 20,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

