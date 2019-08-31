Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DEA. Raymond James upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,616.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $148,768.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,659.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,750 shares of company stock valued at $881,903 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 67.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

