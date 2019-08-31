Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.43.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. Catalent has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 115.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

