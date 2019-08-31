Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BANF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BANF opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Norick purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 77.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

