Zacks Investment Research Lowers NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

NG opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $111,728.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 619,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,395.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 56,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $333,343.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 643,532 shares of company stock worth $3,902,531 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,103,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 724,307 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,573,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,852,000 after acquiring an additional 684,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,135,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,543,000 after buying an additional 645,308 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

